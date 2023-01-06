Anupam Kher Travels By AC Chair Car, Praises The Food And Other Arrangements| Watch

Anupam Kher will next be seen in "The Vaccine War". (Image credit: anupampkher/Instagram)

Anupam Kher recently travelled by train and uploaded a video on Instagram, praising the food and tidiness of the air-conditioned chair car. Unfortunately, his fans were not convinced, citing that he was given preferential treatment due to his celebrity status.

"I traveled by train from Lucknow to Tundla for the shooting of the film #KuchKhattaaHoJaay . Had a lot of fun There were very good arrangements. Clean chair car. And the food is delicious. Loved it. Very good! Be victorious! #Tundla #Lucknow #Agra #IndianRailways #ChairCar @RailMinIndia," he wrote.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The video shows him sitting in a chair car at night and being escorted by safety personnel as he takes the escalator and exits the station.

A person commented on his post, "With due respect, aap aa rhe h isiliye ye intezaam tha, originally train ka khana khayenge to pta chalega, not "swadisht" (the arrangements were there because of you, had you not opted for a train journey, the food would not have been so delicious)."

Another wrote, "Local me baith kar dekho sir......yeh toh aap special train se aaye ho. (If you ever travel in a local train, you'll see the difference, sir, you chose a special train this time)."

A third quipped, "General me bet k jao pta chal jaega toilet k bhar khada rhna padega (If you board the general coach, you will have to wait near the toilet,” and a fourth asked: "Not bad but why need security, if behaving normal??"

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is featured by Saiee Manjrekar, Paritosh Tripathi, Guru Randhawa and Ila Arun and helmed by G Ashok.

Kher has a number of projects in his kitty right now. He currently shooting for The Vaccine War, his second joint venture with director Vivek Agnihotri, following last year's hit, The Kashmir Files. It is centred on the progress of the coronavirus vaccine in India.

The actor also Kangana Ranaut's directorial, Emergency, in his pipeline, where he is playing Jaya Prakash Narayan. His other projects include Shiv Shastri Balboa featuring Neena Gupta, Metro In Dino by Anurag Basu with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, The Signature with Mahima Chaudhry, IB71 and Nautanki.