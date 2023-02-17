Anupam Kher Slams Prakash Raj For Criticizing 'The Kashmir Files', 'Apni Apni Aukat Ki Baat Karte Hain...'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directorial, The Kashmir Files, continues to garner attention. South star Prakash Raj, who is touted as one of the popular actors, recently criticized The Kashmir Files. Prakash Raj claimed that the 2022 hit movie is 'propaganda'.

According to the HT, he said during an event in Kerela, "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar.

"I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. I know, according to my sources, they have invested around ₹2000 crore only to make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time,” he further added.

After Prakash Raj criticized The Kashmir Files, actor Anupam Kher, who played a crucial role of a Kashmiri Pandit in the movie, told Navbharat Times, "Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log. Kuch logon ko zindagi bhar jhooth bolna padta hai, kuch log zindagi bhar sach bolte hain. Main un logon mein se hoon jo zindagi bhar sach bol ke zindagi jiyein hain. Jisko jhooth bol ke jeena hai vo uski marzi hai. (People talk according to their status. Some people have to lie all their lives, while others speak the truth. I am one of those who have spoken the truth, throughout my life. Those who want to live by lying, it's their wish).

The Indian Hindi language film portrays the exodus and the events that preceded it as a genocide, which is universally regarded by experts to be false. According to the movie, there was a silent conspiracy to bury these facts.