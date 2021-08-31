In a recent interview, Anupam Kher revealed he doesn't have his own house in Mumbai. The only property he bought 4 years ago was a house for his mother, Dulari Kher in Shimla.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Anupam Kher recently revealed that he doesn't have his own house in Mumbai but rather lives in a rented apartment. The only property he has ever bought is for his mother, Dulari Kher, in their hometown Shimla.

In a recent interview with ETimes, the 66-year-old actor said "I don't even own an apartment in Mumbai. I live in a rented apartment. I decided 4-5 years back that I don't want to own property. The only property I bought 4 years ago was a house for my mother in Shimla."

Kher mentioned that his mother Dulari always dreamt of owning a home in Shimla as she lived there for several years in rented accommodation. After a long time, she found a 100-year-old "small house with an entrance from the outside," which was a part of a nine-bedroom house. It is located in Shoghi, Shimla.

Since he wanted to give his mother "something exceptional," Kher brought the entire property for her. He showed her the pictures of it, and said that they were very nice and beautiful. This is when Kher told his mother that he bought the entire home for her. Surprised by the heartwarming gesture Kher's mother said "Aapka dimag kharab hai! Mujhe nahi chahiye itna bada ghar (You are mad! I don’t want such a huge house)."

On the professional front, Kher is currently touring the US with a show called 'Zindagi Ka Safar', in which he will share anecdotes from his journey in the film industry, recite lines from some of his films, sing, and more. On Sunday (August 29), he shared videos from the show and said that singing Hum Hindustani at the end was the "highlight" of his evening. Apart from this, he finished shooting for his 519th film titled 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'. The film is the tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America and also stars Neena Gupta.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha