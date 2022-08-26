Anupam Kher On Why South Films Are Performing Better Than Bollywood Movies: 'They're Telling Stories'

Anupam Kher's movie, The Kashmir Files became the highest-grossing Hindi film this year. The actor recently in an interview, shared his opinions on why Bollywood films have failed to perform at the box office while the movies from the South turned out to be blockbusters.

The actor believes that the reason behind this is that the movies from the South are focussing more on telling stories. On the other hand, Bollywood movies concentrate on packaging the movie around a film star.

In an interview with the Times Of India, the veteran actor said, "You make things for consumers. (Problem starts) the day you start looking down on consumers, that, ‘we're doing you a favour by making a great film. Now you are watching a great film.’ Greatness is achieved by a collective effort and that I have learnt by doing films in Telugu...I just did another film in Telugu, I did a film in the Tamil language, I’m going to do a Malayalam film," as quoted by the Times Of India.

"I think over there, I’m not differentiating between the two but I think (their) cinema is relevant because they are not aping Hollywood. They are telling stories, over here we are selling stars," he further added.

Anupam Kher recently appeared in a cameo role in Nikhil Siddhartha's mystery adventure Telgu film, Karthikeya 2. His movie even surpassed Laal Singh Chaddha and Dobaaraa at the Hindi box office. The movie is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti and is the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya.

Earlier on Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and celebrated the success of his movie. He wrote, "Meri to nikal padi dosto (I am on a roll) The Kashmir Files ke baad meri Karthikeya 2 film bhi blockbuster hai!! (After The Kashmir Files, my fil Karthikeya 2 is also a blockbuster)."

The actor will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The star cast of the movie also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra. He will also make an appearance as Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.