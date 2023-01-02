Anupam Kher Joins Hands With Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri For 'The Vaccine War'; Actor Commences Shoot

Anupam Kher has officially announed his 534th film, titled The Vaccine War, directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. With this, Kher will be collaborating for the fourth time with Agnihotri. Their last collab, The Kashmir Files, created waves all across the globe, and now the duo are set for their next project.

Kher headed to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself with a clapper board which had The Vaccine War written over it. As per the details written over it, the movie is being produced by Pallavi Joshi, while Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is the director of the film. "Announcing my 534th film!!! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri . Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!" wrote Kher in the caption.

Sikander Kher commented under the post, "good luck," while Abhishek Kapur also wrote, "wow wow and wow." One of his fans commented, "Already looking forward to this one ....all d best to the fab team," another fan also wrote, "Excited for this movie... Hope its well researched and not just an over the top nationalistic story," while an Instagram user commented, "Expose the truth as you did in The Kashmir Files. Lots of love, support and respect for you and your work Sir."

Vivek Agnihotri, who won critical acclaim for his 2022 hit film The Kashmir Files, announced The Vaccine War in November 2022 with an official poster of the film. The movie is scheduled to hit th theatres on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese.

Sharing the first poster from the film earlier in November, Agnihotri wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar."