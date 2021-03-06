On Anupam Kher's 65th birthday, here we are with three of his beautiful roles in memorable films where he played the character of an ideal father. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: "O Potchi, O Koka, O Bobi, O Lola", if you are a true DDLJ fan then you know what are we talking about. And admit it you read the line in Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan's voice. Well, no points for guessing we are talking about Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's famous dialogue showing a cool relationship between a father and son. This was very unlike the usual portrayal of strict Bollywood fathers who hold a gun in their hands on seeing their daughter's boyfriend or normal cigar-smoking dads who don't give their sons the freedom of living their life.

Therefore, on the occasion of ace actor Anupam Kher's 65th birthday on March 7, here we are with three of his roles where he played the role of an ideal father. Although most of his roles as a father-figure are promising, but the three are still fresh in our heads

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Apart from the film's successful romantic plot, the bond between Anupam Kher and SRK's character managed to strike a chord with fans. Everyone was rather thrilled to see such a chilled out dad who sends his son to a trip after he fails in college.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

'Mr. Malhotra' as Miss Braganza calls him in the film, Anupam Kher nailed this character of a father cum principal. He did not just break the stereotype of playing a strict dad of a female lead (played by Rani Mukerji), but also tried to portray a role of a funny principal.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Well, you must be thinking why we included this film as Anupam Kher didn't break any new grounds in his role. Exactly. He played a typical middle-class dad who is trying to provide for the family and is trying to gain his children's attention. His role did not only gained him appreciation from all over but made this film a cult classic.

