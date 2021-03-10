Senior actors Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal took to their respective social media handles to inform their fans about their first dose of vaccination.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination has begun in India, and people above the age of 50 are getting vaccinated. Even celebrities who fall under this category are making sure to get vaccine shot amid the growing scare of coronavirus cases. Recently, senior actors Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal took to their respective social media handles to inform their fans about their first dose of vaccination.

Taking to Twitter, Paresh Rawal shared a picture of himself with the doctor. Along with the pic, he wrote, "V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists" and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Here have a look:

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of him getting vaccinated. In his post, he thanked the doctors and medical staff. He wrote, "Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho! @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan."

Here have a look:

Got my #COVID19 first dose vaccination!! Thank you all the doctors, medical staff, scientist and Govt. Of India for making it possible. India Rocks. Jai Ho! 💪😎🇮🇳 @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/56dzuTflpO — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, he also shared a video on his Instagram handle, wherein his mother can be seen getting vaccinated. Along with the post, he dropped a hilarious text which read, "Dulari gets vaccination...This long video of Mom getting vaccination has some hilarious moments. Her opening line मै नहीं डरती हूँ! Then she tells #DrShikhaSingh (Moms fan) that she is not scared. And informs her about her previous serious injuries. In between tells me तू चुप करेगा? Laughs hysterically when she realises that the vaccination got over before she realised it. Starts walking off without me. She really is a #RockStar. Touch wood. Doctors and other hospital staff laughed their guts out. Watch it, enjoy and get your parents vaccinated! 🙏😍🤣😂 #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest #IndiaRocks #Doctors #SisterVeronica #Nurses @healthministryofindia"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Earlier, senior actor Satish Shah got a vaccine shot a few days ago. Taking to his social media handle, the actor informed his fans that he didn't use VIP entrance to get vaccinated. He wrote, "#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total Chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv