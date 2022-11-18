Anu Aggarwal Slams Indian Idol 13 Makers For ‘Deleting Her Scenes’ From The Telecast, Says 'I'm Saddened'

‘Aashqui’ fame actor Anu Aggarwal recently bashed the makers of the popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ for cutting her scenes from the show’s telecast. The actor said that she felt saddened by such things.

In an interview with India.com, the actor said that though she spoke enough, not a word was shown in the telecast. "I was sitting right next to Rahul Roy and they cut me out of the frame. Thankfully, I am a Sanyasi. I don't have an ego at all. It does sadden me,” said Anu Aggarwal in the interview.

“I have been given inspirational talks around the world. I am a Ted Talk speaker and run Anu Aggarwal Foundation (AAF) too and got Atma Nirbhar Bharat Award too. I met the young talented singers and I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I speak fluent Hindi. I am not interested in why? I let it go,” said the ‘Aashiqui’ star in her interview.

Anu Aggarwal added that she does not want to blame the channel, editor or anybody in particular, but about the mere fact that what she said was motivational and could not be conveyed. “I don't want to get into the defensive at all right... and I don't want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all,” said the actor in her interview.

"I am saddened honestly that what I spoke was so motivational that it couldn't be conveyed. I don't care about myself but the words I said. We get inspired by people, we all are heroes. I listen and meet so many ladies and I get inspired,” Anu added in her interview with India.com.

“I am saddened that the iconic character of Aashiqui - Anu Aggarwal, all the youth, the girls can be, you know, motivated. So that has not happened? Because they deleted it. And I don't even remember today if you ask me to talk again. I couldn't avoid speaking the truth,” said the actor in her interview.