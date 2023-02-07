  • News
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania FIRST Reactions: Top Tweets To Read About The Latest Marvel Movie

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania held its world premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles. Take a look at what social media has to say about the new Marvel movie.

By Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 01:28 PM IST
Minute Read
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd in the lead role. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Marvel’s latest movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania held its world premiere on Monday night at the Regency Westwood Theatre in Los Angeles. The first reactions about the new film in the multiverse saga are out on social media.

Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also features Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray in pivotal roles.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania marks the third installment of director Peyton Reed’s “Ant-Man” trilogy. Take a look at what social media users have to say about the new Marvel movie:

Recently, Paul Rudd spoke about how it was getting into the ‘superhero’ shape for the latest film in the Ant-Man series. "I worked really hard to get back into shape for 'Quantumania,' and I realized, Oh my God, this is so much harder than it was for the last Ant-Man project,” the actor was quoted as saying according to a report in The Insider.

The actor further added, "I had fallen off more than I had in the past. All of a sudden my clothes fit tight. And I thought, God, this sucks. I can't even wear these pants. So I'd say to myself, Well, I might as well just eat some of these cookies. I was irritable and self-conscious. I just wasn't in a good mood. I really beat myself up."

Speaking about how he was hyper-focused for his role in and as the Ant-Man, Paul Rudd added, "If I'm doing one of these movies and I know that in four months I have to do a shirtless scene, I'm pretty dialed in," he said. "I also try and find the happy medium. I could work out hard and eat perfectly and I'll still look worse than most of the other Avengers."

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is slated to release in India on February 17, 2023.

