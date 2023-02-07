Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania FIRST Reactions: Top Tweets To Read About The Latest Marvel Movie

Marvel’s latest movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania held its world premiere on Monday night at the Regency Westwood Theatre in Los Angeles. The first reactions about the new film in the multiverse saga are out on social media.

Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also features Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray in pivotal roles.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania marks the third installment of director Peyton Reed’s “Ant-Man” trilogy. Take a look at what social media users have to say about the new Marvel movie:

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the most mature installment of the franchise. Driven by emotion, it opens Phase 5 with exciting new action set pieces and sets the stage for the rest of the Multiverse Saga. Equal balance heart, humor, and excitement! Majors is a standout as Kang! pic.twitter.com/cmNZo5u9Wq — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) February 7, 2023

The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world building that feels almost little un-Marvel in how much world building there is. But it’s got humor, heart, Kang completely rules & Michelle Pfeiffer steals it. pic.twitter.com/vRO2Poko2s — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 7, 2023

After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules. pic.twitter.com/qpZeKTgdUd — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 7, 2023

#Quantumania REVIEW: SCARY & SHOCKING GAMECHANGER! Marvel is back with a fun, WILD adventure. This isn’t just another superhero movie, it’s one of the BEST sci-fi films ever! WOW… A fitting end to her journey, while also setting up what’s next #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/iTC9KkuehU — Atom (@theatomreview) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers & repercussions. Its also got one the best MCU villains in #Kang. As soon as #JonathanMayors comes in, its his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/t1V8HP2dsO — Fico (@FicoCangiano) February 7, 2023

Recently, Paul Rudd spoke about how it was getting into the ‘superhero’ shape for the latest film in the Ant-Man series. "I worked really hard to get back into shape for 'Quantumania,' and I realized, Oh my God, this is so much harder than it was for the last Ant-Man project,” the actor was quoted as saying according to a report in The Insider.

The actor further added, "I had fallen off more than I had in the past. All of a sudden my clothes fit tight. And I thought, God, this sucks. I can't even wear these pants. So I'd say to myself, Well, I might as well just eat some of these cookies. I was irritable and self-conscious. I just wasn't in a good mood. I really beat myself up."

Speaking about how he was hyper-focused for his role in and as the Ant-Man, Paul Rudd added, "If I'm doing one of these movies and I know that in four months I have to do a shirtless scene, I'm pretty dialed in," he said. "I also try and find the happy medium. I could work out hard and eat perfectly and I'll still look worse than most of the other Avengers."

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is slated to release in India on February 17, 2023.