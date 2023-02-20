Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Box Office: Paul Rudd’s Film BEATS Shehzada, Collects Over $200 Million In 3 Days

Marvel’s latest release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has managed to create a storm at the box-office. The film, which released theatrically on February 17, 2023, has surpassed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box-office.

Starring Paul Rudd in the lead role, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made a thunderous debut at the box-office. According to reports, the film collected $104 million domestically, with an additional $121.3 million in the overseas market to bring in a whopping $225 million in its opening weekend.

In India, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania managed to beat Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada at the box-office. The film managed to collect Rs 17.70 crore in its first two days. On Sunday, Ant-Man collected Rs 8 crore on its third day, taking its total collections in India to over Rs 25 crore.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada performed underwhelmingly at the box-office. The film managed to collect approximately Rs 20 crore in its first three days, thus falling far behind the collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected over Rs 55 crore in its opening weekend.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania’s box office collection falls far behind Marvel’s blockbuster film, Spider Man: No Way Home. The film, which was released in December 2021, collected Rs 79 crore in its opening weekend in India.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water raked in Rs 160 crore at the box office on its first weekend.

Recently, Jonathan Majors spoke about playing Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Speaking to The Warp, the actor said, “Listen, it’s probably an actor’s dream or an actor’s nightmare, you know what I mean? The level of the level of difficulty is high, and the character is quite high profile. So, you know, there’s no hiding. That just happens to gas up my engine, which I quite like. I like the high stakes.”

“Kang has a chip on his shoulder, I can get with that. I understand what that is,” the actor said in his interview.