Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office: Marvel’s Latest Film Sees A Major Dip, Collects THIS Much In 4 Days

Marvel’s latest release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania struggled at the box-office on day 4 of its release. The film, which was released worldwide on February 17, 2023, managed to collect over $200 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

According to reports, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s collections in India saw a major dip on Monday. The film collected Rs 8.75 crore on Day 1, 9.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 9.25 crore on Day 3, taking its total to Rs 27 crore (approximately) in its opening weekend in India.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania saw a major dip in its collections in India on Day 4 and reportedly collected Rs 2-3 crore on Day 4 of its release. The film clashed at the Indian box-office with Shehzada, which collected roughly Rs 24 crore at the box-office within the first 4 days of its release.

Interestingly, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania marked the first film of Phase 5 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars Paul Rudd in the lead role, along with Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas in pivotal roles.

Talking about the next chapter in the journey of Ant-Man, Paul Rudd told CBR, “I do think this is a guy who really just wants to spend some time with his daughter. That would be nice. Maybe a nice quiet road movie," Rudd said. "Just Scott and Cassie taking in a coastal city and just spending time [together]. Maybe like The Trip with [Steve] Coogan and just those where there's no threat. There's nothing wanting to kill them. I don't know if Marvel would want to make that movie but it would be fun to shoot.”

According to reports, Marvel is already planning another film in the film franchise, Ant-Man 4.