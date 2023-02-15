OPEN IN APP

Ant-Man 3: Rotten Tomatoes Score Of This MCU 'Phase 5' Film Is Out And It's Lower Than Thor 4 | See Fans' Reactions

Ant-Man 3 will release in theatres on February 17, 2023. It is directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness.

By Simran Srivastav
Wed, 15 Feb 2023 03:11 PM (IST)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has made the audience excited even before its release as it is the beginning of 'Phase Five' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moreover, the expectation from Ant-Man 3 is very high as the audience was disappointed with previous Marvel projects. However, according to the early reviews, the Rotten Tomatoes score of the film is low and this has come as a surprise to the audience.

As of now, the Rotten Tomatoes score is 53 per cent which is even lower than Thor: Love And Thunder. Take a look at the audience's reaction.

The movie stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne alongside Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray.

In Ant-Man 3, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne along with Hope's parents and Scott's daughter go on an adventure into the Quantum World. In the quantum realm, they will meet and interact with strange new creatures and embark on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. They will also face Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors.

In Marvel Comics, Kang the Conqueror is a supervillain, who is a time-travelling entity and descendant of the scientist of the same name and appears in different forms of the alternate universe. In MCU, Kang will appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Earlier, he appeared in the Marvel series 'Loki'.

Ant-Man 3 is the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp and also the 31st film of the MCU. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man 3 will release in theatres on February 17, 2023.

In India, Ant-Man 3 will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, which will also release on February 17, 2023.

