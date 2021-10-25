New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After much wait, the trailer of the most-anticipated movie 'Antim: The Final Truth' has been launched by the filmmakers today at 6 pm on Sunday. Salman Khan took to his Twitter to announce the launch of the trailer.

Take a look at the trailer here:

In the movie Antim: The Final Truth, Salman Khan will be seen locking horns in intense drama. The movie helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar is scheduled to be released on 26 November 2021.

Salman Khan on Twitter shared the trailer and wrote, "#Antim Trailer out now… film releasing 26.11.2021 in a theatre near you…"

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan have undergone massive transformations for the film. The movie's plot revolves around a cop and gangster, in which fierce cop is essayed by Salman Khan while Aayush Sharma will be seen in the role of a dreadful gangster.

The movie is produced by Salman Khan Productions and will release in November. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.

Salman Khan's lines "Jis din iss sardar ki hategi, sabki phategi" and "Main pehle se Hindustan ka bhai hu" in the trailer will evoke extreme reactions in theatres. Antim is an action-packed movie in which Aayush Sharma exceeded everyone's expectations.

"It is my first intense space after Garv and the character Arjun Ranawat kind of character. It is about a man who is working with heart and mind together. He is very strong and dedicated," said Salman Khan on his on-screen cop character.

"Aayush exceeded my expectations and I am excited for people to see Salman as he has done something very different," said Mahesh Manjrekar in the trailer launch event today.

Salman Khan on the opening theatres said, "People are coming back. If you can, even the audience can. Watching films on laptops, phones, and tablets doesn't give that same experience. If people feel phones can be an alternate, I don't think it's true. This film was also set to go on OTT and it would have been beneficial for us but we took this decision to release it in theatres.

Posted By: Ashita Singh