Salman Khan took to his official social media handle to share the first song titled Vighnaharta, from his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The track is based on Ganesh Chaturthi and also features Varun Dhawan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Salman Khan releases his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth's first song titled Vighnaharta. The song is based on the celebration of Ganesh Utsav and features Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan himself.

The actor took to his official social media handle to announce the song's release. He wrote, "#ANTIM ki shuruaat BAPPA ke Aashirwad ke saath. #Vighnaharta Song Out Now"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The song is three minutes long and mainly features Varun Dhawan who at a Ganesh Mahotsav celebration, is seen singing and dancing for the festival. The actor is seen clad in traditional kurta pyjama flaunting a tika meanwhile Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma also appear in the song with some action shots.

Salman is seen in a police uniform wearing a pagri as he is playing a Sikh, whereas Aayush was seen clad in a black vest and pants. Later in the song, both Salman and Aayush join Varun in the celebration.

Take a look at the full video of the song here:

As soon as the song released, it has been garnering attention from fans all over. Vighnaharta has already crossed 7 million mark in just few hours of its release.

Vighnaharta has been sung by Ajay Gogavale, while Hitesh Modak is the music director. On the other hand, the lyricsfor the song are given by Vaibhav Joshi.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Antim: The Final Truth is an action-drama directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar. The first poster of the film was recently shared by Salman Khan on his social media account.

Along with his post, he wrote, "Buraai ke anth ki shuruwat. Ganpati Bappa Moreya #Antim"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal