The first look of Antim was shared by Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film. Aayush took to his Instagram handle to drop the first look of 'Bhaijaan' as a Sikh cop.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for Bigg Boss 14, has secretly started the shoots for Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming cop drama 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The Dabangg Khan will again treat his fans playing the role of a cop, but this time a turban has been added to his uniform as the 54-year-old actor will be portraying the role of a Sikh Police officer in the film.

The first look of Antim was shared by Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who also stars in the film, recently. Aayush took to his Instagram handle to drop the first look of 'Bhaijaan' as a Sikh cop. In the short video clip shared on his Insta handle, we can see Salman Khan donning a turban and a Khalsa locket in formal attire as he walks towards a busy vegetable market. Aayush captioned the video, “Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook#AntimTheFinalTruth”

Check out Salman Khan's look from Antim: The Final Truth here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

In the film, Dabangg Khan is going to essay the role of a cop who is on a mission to end the gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. While Aayush and Nikitin Dheer will be seen essaying the role of gangsters. The film went on floors after Diwali on 16th November in Pune, and the makers have already shot an extensive chase sequence on the busy streets with Aayush and other actors.

The star cast then moved to ND Studious in Karjat and then on to Mumbai’s western suburb Versova. After 20-day-long schedule, Salman then joined the crew on 6th December at Mumbai’s Filmcity. The film which is the remake of Marathi hit film Mulshi Pattern will hit the silver screens in 2021, however, the date of release is yet not confirmed.

Apart from this, Salman has several other releases in his kitty for next year namely, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Tiger 3. Meanwhile, he is going to do a cameo in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv