Ant Man And The Wasp-Quantumania Release Date: When And Where To Watch Scott Lang's Quantum Realm Adventures

The fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will start with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and its first trailer have now been released. The film will see the return of Scoot Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). They long with the family, including Hope’s parents, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) will take their adventure into the literal Quantum world.

In the quantum realm, they will meet and interact with strange new creatures and embark on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.

Director Peyton Reed directed the film. Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard have produced the superhero film. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film hits the big screen on Feb. 17, 2023.

Ant-Man And The Wasp- Quantumania: Trailer

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' will set up Kang as the next big villain of the MCU after Thanos and the Big Bad of 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

For the unversed, Kang is a popular comic-book character and his name suggests he loves conquering. In Kang Dynasty, Kang attacks the earth along with his son Marcus or Scarlet Centurion (a mantle that was earlier held by Kang).

Also, the same storyline is supposed to be used in the next 'Avengers' movie. The movie will likely be bigger than the last two movies in the franchise -- 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame', which themselves brought together a cast of dozens of characters.