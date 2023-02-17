OPEN IN APP

Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania - When And Where To Watch Paul Rudd-Starrer Marvel Film On OTT

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly starrer 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' to reportedly to release on April 5, on Disney+Hotstar.

By Piyali Bhadra
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 10:11 AM (IST)
Hollywood's sweetheart Paul Rudd is back in his Marvel avatar in 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' releasing on February 17, 2023. The film is the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise and starts Phase 5 for the MCU.

The film features Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, facing off against Kang: The Conqueror in the Quantum Realm. Directed by Peyton Reed, the film is promising to be a blockbuster at the box office and received a positive reaction at its premiere from the critics.

Now, with the release of the film in theaters, the makers are already planning to release it on OTT and have chosen the mega OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the earliest possible date was finalized on April 5.

There is indeed no doubt that every Marvel Studios film eventually releases on Disney_Hotstar. However, talking about the screen time and the box-office success of the film, the CEO of Disney+Hotstar is also considering several other instances including the type of content, and has decided to keep a 45 days gap from the film's theatrical release.

'Guardian Of The Galaxy Volume 3' will also be out on May 5 in theaters, therefore keeping the factor in order, Paul Rudd will be marking his film's release on OTT on April 5. 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' is the 31st Marvel film. The film also features Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas.

