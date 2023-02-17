Ant-Man 3 Review: Jonathan Majors' Performance, Stunning Visual Effects Marred By Weak Plot

MCU has kick-started its Phase Five with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which is also the third instalment of the Ant-Man franchise. After getting some disappointing projects from Marvel, fans are looking forward to Ant-Man 3 as Jonathan Majors will make his second appearance as 'Kang The Conqueror' after Loki.

THE STORY:

Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is enjoying his new life as a writer with Hope Van Done and is trying to rekindle his relationship with his daughter Cassie. Meanwhile, Dr Hank, Cassie and Hope try to solve the mystery of the Quantum realm much to Janet's dismay. The five of them get stuck in the Quantum realm where they have to face 'Kang The Conqueror'.

REVIEW:

What Worked In The Film:

Jonathan Majors as Kang makes his second appearance in the MCU and stole the show. Even though Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly were the lead cast of the film, you can't help but get impressed by Majors' powerful on-screen presence. Majors carry the second half of the film on his shoulder and overshadow the other characters with his performance.

The visual effects are indeed the best part of Ant-Man 3 as the movie dives into the world of the Quantum realm. Some previous Marvel projects were criticised for their poor VFX but Ant-Man 3 won't disappoint and is a visual spectacle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

The movie managed to maintain a good balance between its comedy and serious scenes and the comic timing in some scenes will make you chuckle as well. Overall, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian and Katy O'Brian gave stellar performances and managed to shine even with weak writing.

What Did Not Work:

The movie focuses more on establishing Kang as the new villain in the MCU rather than focusing on its titular characters which also happened in Doctor Strange: Multiverse in the Madness. 'Ant Man' And 'The Wasp' do not have much to offer except to discover the Quantum realm and the show is run only by Kang.

Moreover, the movie does not have any surprise factor as it tells the story through a cliche good versus evil perspective. Ant-Man 3 introduces some supporting characters who had the potential to contribute more to the plot but the weak writing held them back from shining. The pacing either feels too slow or too fast and you are not able to connect to the characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Final Thoughts:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a fun watch despite its flaws. It is enjoyable and establishes the Phase Five of MCU very well but weak writing makes it a one-time watch. However, two post-credit scenes will create more excitement about what MCU has in store for the audience.

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Written by: Jeff Loveness

Star cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas.