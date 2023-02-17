Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the beginning of 'Phase Five' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has left the audience excited to see what Marvel has in store for them. The movie introduces Kang The Conqueror as the new villain of the MCU after Thanos. However, all the Marvel movies and series are somehow connected and the audience can become confused while watching any new Marvel project without having complete knowledge of the characters.

To avoid this confusion, we have curated a list of Marvel movies and series you need to watch to understand Ant-Man 3.

Ant-Man (2015)

It is the first film in the Ant-Man franchise and the 12th Marvel film. The audience is introduced to Scott Lang and his daughter first Cassie in this film. Cassie, who becomes an adult in Ant-Man 3, plays an important role in the film. We are also introduced to Hope and Dr Hank.

Captain America: Civil War

Even though this film is not focused on Ant-Man, he plays a pivotal role here and fights for Captain America's team. This film also establishes Scott's connection with the Avengers.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

It is the second instalment of the Ant-Man franchise which explores Hope and Scott's relationship. Janet Van Dyne is introduced in the film, who returns from the Quantum Realm and this is an integral part of Ant Man 3.

Avengers: Endgame

Scott Lang was not a part of Avengers: Infinity War but returned in the Endgame.

Loki:

Marvel's mini-series 'Loki' introduces the audience to Kang and also explores the concept of the multiverse. Loki and Ant-Man 3 are connected in many ways.

The movie stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne alongside Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray.

In Ant-Man 3, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne along with Hope's parents and Scott's daughter go on an adventure into the Quantum World. In the quantum realm, they will meet and interact with strange new creatures and they have to face Kang the Conqueror.