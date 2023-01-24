Anshula Kapoor Drops Pic From Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Post-Wedding Celebrations

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, recently shared a glimpse from the post-wedding celebration of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who got married on January 23.

Anshula, who attended the ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, posted a picture of the four of them on her Instagram account. The picture shows the newlyweds looking happy and stylish, with Athiya wearing a red outfit and Rahul in a white t-shirt. Anshula and her rumoured partner Rohan Thakkar were seen matching in black sweatshirts.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Obsessed with you all," followed by heart emoticons. Take a look below:

The newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul looked charming in the wedding pictures they shared on Instagram. In the photos, Athiya appeared in a stunning traditional bridal look - a peach-coloured lehenga paired with stunning heavy jewellery. It was a silk lehenga with zardozi and jaali embroidery by Anamika Khanna.

KL Rahul, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white sherwani. The couple captioned the pictures as, "In your light, I learn how to love..."

"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Soon after they dropped their wedding album, celebs and their industry friends flooded the comment section. Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty commented, "Love you guys." Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both!" Alia Bhatt dropped heart emoticons. Ananya Panday wrote, "congratulations!!!!!!"

Anshula Kapoor also shared a glimpse of her look at the wedding. She posted a picture with Rohan Thakkar while smiling for the camera. She looked lovely in an off-white lehenga, while her rumoured beau donned a stylish white kurta-pyjama set.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul exchanged vows on Monday in front of a guest list of 70 people. The duo, after their wedding, arrived in a golf cart to meet and greet the paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse where their wedding took place.