Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: In yet another shocking case, a model from Kolkata was found dead inside her residence, said the police on Monday. This is the fourth such case that was reported in the city in a fortnight.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Saraswati Das, a make-up artist. Her body, the Kolkata Police said, was found hanging in a room at her residence at Bediadanga in the Kasba area on Sunday.

The police suspect that Saraswati allegedly hung herself on Saturday with a dupatta.

"It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. Saraswati's grandmother first found her hanging and used the vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, which informed us. We are waiting for the post mortem report," the Kolkata Police was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The police said it will try to find whether Saraswati had links with other three Kolkata models and actors - Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar, and Pallabi Dey - who had committed suicide in the last two weeks.

"The girl it seems hung herself on Saturday night after her mother and a*nt left for work. We have seized her mobile phone and are checking her activity in the social networking platforms in connection with our investigation," the Kolkata Police said.

Saraswati's father had deserted the family in her childhood and she was brought up by her mother and aunt, both of whom worked as helping hands, he said.

Manjusha (26), a model, was found hanging in her room on Friday last week. The suspected suicide of her friend and colleague Bidisha De Majumdar on Wedensday had upset her, Manjusha's mother said.

Pallabi Dey was also found dead in her room in the apartment she had rented at Garfa on May 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma