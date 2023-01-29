Annu Kapoor Health Update: Actor Discharged From Hospital, Doctors Say He Is 'Stable'

Actor Annu Kapoor has finally been discharged days after he was admitted to Ganga Ram hospital owing to chest pain. The latest reports suggested that he was under observation for the past few days and was discharged by the doctors on Sunday. Adding to it, the Vicky Donor actor's condition is now stable.

According to India TV, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor who was admitted to Sir Ganga ram hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today. He underwent treatment by a Cardiology team comprising Dr JPS Sawhney / Dr Rajneeshjain/ Dr Rajiv Passey /Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal."

According to Dr Rajneesh Jain, Co-director Cath lab and Head of the unit, under whom he was admitted, Kapoor is now stable.

It is pertinent to note that on Thursday morning, actor Annu Kapoor felt some congestion in the chest, and afterward he complained of pain in the chest. Later, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Professionally, Annu Kapoor will be next seen in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie will hit the theatres on June 29, this year.