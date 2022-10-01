Annu Kapoor Becomes Victim Of KYC Fraud, Loses Rs 4.36 Lakh

Bollywood actor Annu Kapo popular know for his role in the film Vicky Donor, became a victim of online fraud. The actor lost Rs 4.36 lakh on the pretext of getting his Know Your Customer (KYC) details updated with a leading private sector bank. However, the actor timely approached the Mumbai police, which later ensured that Kapoor gets back Rs 3.08 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

What was the matter?

On Thursday, Annu Kapoor received a call from a man who was posing as an employee of the bank. The so-called employee of the bank said that the actor need to update his KYC and for that, the fake employee started to take all the personal credentials from Kapoor including bank details and One Time Password.

"Sometime later, the caller transferred ₹ 4.36 lakh from Kapoor's account to two other accounts in two transactions. However, the bank immediately called him up to inform him about the transaction and also told him his account was compromised," he said.

After this, Annu Kapoor directly visited the police and the banks into which the money was transferred were contacted.

"Both the accounts have been frozen by these banks, and Kapoor will get back ₹ 3.08 lakh. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to arrest the online fraudster," the police official said.

Meanwhile, on Annu Kapoor's work front, the actor Jolly LLB 2, Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, The Shaukeen, Dharam Sankat Mein, and others. The actor also appeared in the Amazon Prime Video 'Crash Course' which was released on August 5, 2022.

(With agency inputs)