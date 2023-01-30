Annie Wersching, Actor In ‘24’ And ‘The Last Of Us’, Passes Away At 45 Due To Cancer

Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in super hit American TV series ‘24’ and video game ‘The Last of Us,’ passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 45.

The news of Annie Wersching’s death was confirmed by her publicist to American news outlet Deadline. In an official statement reported by Deadline, the late actor’s husband Stephen Full said, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

The statement further read, “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’ “

Jon Cassar, who helmed the first few seasons of ‘24’, took to his social media account to mourn the demise of Annie Wersching. Taking to his Twitter account, Cassar wrote, “We lost a beautiful soul today, a friend, an incredible talent, and the best mom and wife. @anniewershing you left your mark and you'll be missed. This is my favorite picture of the many I took, from the time we spent together on 24.”

We lost a beautiful soul today, a friend, a incredible talent, and the best mom and wife. @anniewershing you left your mark and you'll be missed. This is my favorite picture of the many I took, from the time we spent together on 24. pic.twitter.com/AQXtzTFH7O — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) January 29, 2023

Actor Kiefer Sutherland, who starred alongside Annie Wersching in 24 mourned the demise of his co-actor on Twitter and wrote, “The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.”

The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 30, 2023

Annie Wersching was born in St. Louis, Missouri and made her debut in 2002 with an episode of ‘Star Trek: Enterprise.’ The actor later appeared in a series of American shows, including ‘Frasier,’ ‘Supernatural,’ and ‘Charmed’. The actor shot to fame post her stint in ’24’ as Renee Walker.

During her two decades long career, Annie Wersching also appeared in ‘Timeless,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ and ‘Extant’ as a recurring character. She was also part of films including ‘Runaways’ and ‘The Rookie.’

In 2020, Annie Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, but continued working. The actor is survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons.