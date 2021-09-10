Annaatthe Poster Out: Annaatthe is an action drama film, starring Rajinikanth with Nayanthara, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh and Meena. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the auspicious eve of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, the makers of Annaatthe-starring megastar Rajinikanth, have unveiled its first look. The makers have released the poster of the much-anticipated film a few hours ahead of the motion picture release.

In the poster, the megastar is seen in a traditional avatar adorning a cream-coloured shirt and veshti. The 70-year-old actor completed his look with pair of sunglasses and a shining smile. Seeing the image, one can say that he is preparing for a celebration in his area.

Sharing the image, makers wrote, "#AnnaattheFirstLook @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer @khushsundar #Meena @sooriofficial @AntonyLRuben @dhilipaction @vetrivisuals #AnnaattheDeepavali (sic).”

Here have a look:

As soon as the makers dropped the poster, fans bombarded the comment section in excitement. One of the users wrote, "Welcome Thalaiva 2021", while another wrote, "A,B,C nu Ella Centre layum Adichu Thooka vararaaru Namma #Annaatthe !Let's the Celebrate The Emperor !Opening Song ku Theatre Athira poguthu !!"

Earlier this year, the veteran actor abandoned his political plans due to health concerns.

Talking about the Annaatthe, it is an action drama film, starring Rajinikanth with Nayanthara, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh and Meena. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures.

Earlier, the film was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. Now, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on the eve of Diwali 2021, that is, November 4.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, which was released in 2020. The film hit the box-office high on its first day itself. Now with his upcoming film, makers are of the belief that just like the last film, even this film will rock the box office.

Meanwhile, today at 6 PM, makers will unveil the motion poster of the film. So be ready to witness the actions of Thalaiva.

