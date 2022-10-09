Anna Sorokin, Subject Of Netflix's 'Inventing Anna' Released Fom New York Jail

Anna Sorokin, the subject of 'Inventing Anna'- mini web series on Netflix who duped people for money by pretending to be a German heiress has been released from New York jail on Friday, as per several news reports. She was released on a bail of USD10,000 bail, however her bail is conditional as she is not free to roam anywhere she wishes.

Reportedly, Anna will have to wear an ankle monitor and will stay under house arrest. As per People magazine, she has also been barred from using social media sites.

The 31-year-old, who also went by the name Anna Delvey has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since March 2021. The Russian-born scammer. Anna Sorokin was sentenced to imprisonment in April 2019 on charges like grand larceny in the second degree and theft of services.

As per The Guardian, at her sentencing, Judge Diane Kiesel said she was “stunned by the depth of the defendant’s deception, her labyrinthine lies that kept her con afloat”.

Anna was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison and was also handed a fine of USD24,000 and restitution fees of USD199,000. In February 2021, she was released on parole. Meanwhile, Immigration authorities claim that Sorokin has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany soon.

For the unversed, Anna Sorokin duped many banks and her friends to live a life of fantasy. She was born in Russia on January 23, 1991, and then moved to German in 2007 with her family. She lived for a while in Lond and Paris before moving to New York in 2013. There, she, using the alias Anna Delvey, forged financial documents and fake paychecks to live her life.

She was finally caught in 2017 when she was arrested by the New York Police in a sting operation. After a while, the streaming platform Netflix made an mini-series on the life of a 'fake German heiress' named 'Inventing Anna' who weasled her way in New York's elitest groups.