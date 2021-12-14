New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Soon Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be 'Man and Wife', and their fans couldn't be happier than this. Ahead of the D-day, the couple hosted a starry Sangeet ceremony, which was attended by many TV celebs, including producer Ekta Kapoor, Vikas Gupta, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Amruta Kanvilkar, Shraddha Aarya, Shubhaavi Choksey and Mahhi Gill. However, the highlight of the entire ceremony was Kangana Ranaut attending the event and cheering for the couple.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared several posts on her story, giving her fans a glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's sangeet ceremony. For the event, Bollywood actress chose a royal purple lehenga with embroidery work. She paired the lehenga with a matching sheer dupatta. She accessorised her look with a heavy stone studded necklace, bejewelled headband, maang-tikka and Kamar band.

In one of the videos shared on her Instagram story, Kangana posing with Ankita and Vicky and calling them "Most gorgeous couple".

Here have a look:

In another clip of Ankita and Vicky, she wrote, "Bahut badhaiyan...duniya ki sari khushiyan tum dono ke liye"

Here have a look:

As she was clicked chatting with Ankita, she captioned the images as, "Yes of course we discussed her planet size diamond ring" and "@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl."

Here have a look:

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor also attended the Sangeet ceremony. The producer was seen having fun with her TV industry friends, here have a look:

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky both looked stunning at the ceremony. The actress opted for a silver shimmery lehenga while Vicky looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants paired with a black jacket with silver embroidery.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv