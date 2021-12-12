New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain kick off their pre-wedding ceremonies on Saturday, December 11, with the Mehendi ceremony. The couple hosted the ceremony at Grand Hyatt Mumbai and invited celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda for the special day. Though the couple didn't share any pics, their friends took to their respective social media handles and shared dreamy pics from the ceremony.

In the pics shared on Instagram, Ankita was looking stunning in pink attire while Vicky wore grey kurta pyjama. TV actress Sana Makbul gave a glimpse of the bride-to-be and groom-to-be beaming with joy. Ankita was lip-syncing to 'Delhi wali girlfriend' while getting her Mehendi done. On the other hand, Vicky was seen dancing on dhol beats with the bride team.

Apart from the couple, even their families were seen enjoying the day to the fullest. Ankita Lokhande's mother was also seen beaming with joy and shaking legs on dhol beats.

Meanwhile, the couple is going to host their engagement ceremony today, December 12, followed by Sangeet on December 13. Ankita and Vicky will tie the knot on December 14 in the presence of their family and close friends. It will be not less than a starry affair where we will see popular faces attending the function.

Earlier, this week, the duo visited the Governor of Maharashtra to invite him to their wedding. She even shared the pic on her Instagram and wrote, "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan @bhagatsinghkoshyari.”

However, what caught the netizens' attention was the duo's blue wedding card that had silver embossed writings and was decorated with crystals.

