New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The reality TV show 'Smart Jodi', which was streaming on Disney Plus Hot star came to an end. With that, popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain lifted the trophy of the first season. The couple participated in the show days after tying the knot and in the end, emerged as the winners of the show. Apart from the 'golden gathbandhan' trophy, the couple also took a Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Meanwhile, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli were declared runners-up during the grand finale.

As soon as the couple won the show, they were presented with the trophy, and it was given by Ritiesh and Genelia Deshmukh. Ritiesh and Genelia have been married for almost 8 years now, and the couple is one of the cutest couples in the industry. Ankita jumped with joy as she received the trophy along with Vicky. The actress further shared a video on her social media handle and wrote, "Look how far we’ve come, my baby. We are meant to be. We were meant to Make It Large. #anvikikahani."

After the finale, Ankita talked about participating in the show with her husband Vicky Jain. For the unversed, Vicky is not from the showbiz industry and is a businessman. During an interview with ETimes said, "He was very good on the show. I also learned that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit as me, and in fact he is better than me. I thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable, and could even outshine me in many ways. Both of us are fit and communicate well, too."

Apart from Ankita and Vicky, other couples including Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee, were also in the race for the trophy.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen