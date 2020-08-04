New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Ankita Lokhande, who was in a relationship with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared an enigmatic post on her Instagram on Tuesday. The post is a quote by a Scottish writer C. Ara Campbell, it reads, “They wanted me to be a million things in this Earthly lifetime, and to each I bowed and said ‘Not for me I am on the Priestess Path, Goddess born and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul; I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold.”

View this post on Instagram #listeningtomyhigherself A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) onAug 4, 2020 at 12:09am PDT

Ankita Lokhande has been more active on social media and television channels after Sushant Singh’s father, KK Singh lodged an FIR in Patna Police Station against Rhea Chakraborty and six others. Ankita has been seen supporting the family on various news channels and also posting the relevant quotes on her social media handles. Recently, Ankita has posted a picture saying ‘Truth Wins’. In an interview, Pavitra Rishta actor has been asked about the meaning of her post. To which, Ankita said that she was showing her faith in Judiciary and giving her support to Sushant’s family. She wanted that the truth wins and Sushant should get justice soon.

In the last few days, Ankita had boldly spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. She also claimed that Sushant can never feel suicidal in any situation. She also revealed that she had not been in contact with Sushant for four years but she had continuously in touch with his family. Sushant's family reached Ankita to contact his son, said Ankita.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were met on the sets of Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, where they fall in love with each other. The couple had shared a 7-year long relationship and mutually parted ways in March, 2016.

