New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the nuptial knot today, December 14, in a private ceremony at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Mumbai. The couple will be taking vows in the presence of their family and close friends. Reportedly, the wedding ceremony will begin around 10 am and conclude by afternoon, followed by a reception in the evening.

Earlier, the couple had arranged a red carpet event for the media to capture the wedding ceremony, but now it has been called off due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and a suspected Omicron variant outbreak.

The couple has been in the headlines ever since they confirmed the wedding rumours by sharing the wedding card on Instagram. The pre-wedding ceremony kicked off on December 11, followed by Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. All the ceremonies was a starry affair, especially Sangeet, as it was attended by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Ankita's co-star in Manikarnika. Also, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor too attended the event.

Ankita and Vicky gave a special performance during the sangeet ceremony, actress danced to several songs such as Ishq Bina, Kehna Hi Kya and Are Re Are. On the other hand, Vicky grooved on the song Tu Meri from Bang Bang. Together they danced on Salman Khan's hit track Slow Motion from Bharat.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Shah (@lokhandeankita_fan)

Ankita and Vicky started dating each other in 2018, and finally, the duo has taken the plunge. Reportedly, the duo met each other through a common friend at a party and immediately, they hit off. They kept their relationship under wraps and later officially confirmed it by announcing it on her social media handle. Ever since then, the couple has been growing strong, and as they enter the new phase of their life, Ankita's fans are wishing the couple luck.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv