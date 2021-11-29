New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her beau Vicky Jain in December. The duo is one of the favourite couples of TV town and never fails to give some major couple goals to their fan. The couple has been dating each other for the past three-and-a-half years, and now finally, they will be taking a plunge by exchanging vows on December 14, 2021.

Yes, you read that right, as per the ETimes report, the wedding ceremonies will start from December 12, and will happen very much in Mumbai. “The wedding invite has been shared with their loved ones. The mehendi ceremony will take place on December 12 followed by their engagement in the evening. On December 13, the couple will have a haldi ceremony and in the evening will be sangeet. The wedding will take place the next day in the morning and there will be a reception in the evening," a source was quoted as saying.

Not just this, every ceremony will have a specific theme--Mehendi is bright pop and vibrant attire, Engagement is all about glitz and glam, Haldi ritual will be yellow-themed, and Sangeet will be Indo-western.

A few days ago, Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita hosted a bachelorette party for her friends and industry pals in Goa. It was a dreamy and starry night, and the pics from the celebration went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the couple keeps their fans on their toes by sharing their PDA moments on their social media handles. The actress keeps sharing glimpses ever since they officially announced their relationship.

On the work front, Ankita is currently seen in the reboot of Pavitra Rishta, co-featuring Shahir Sheikh. On the movie front, she was marked her debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, followed by Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3.

