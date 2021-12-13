New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ankita Lokhande got engaged to her beau Vicky Jain on Sunday in presence of their family and friends. The couple hosted two pre-wedding ceremonies yesterday--Mehendi and Engagement ceremony, and in both the ceremonies, the couple looked absolutely stunning in colour coordinated ensembles.

For the Engagement ceremony, the actress adorned a regal floor-sweeping tulle dress, featuring sequin embellishments that had a plunging neckline, exaggerated cape sleeves, and side cut-outs that extended onto the back. She paired her look with bold eye makeup and shimmery earrings. On the other hand, Vicky also chose an all-black look with a printed beige blazer featuring shawl-lapel collars.

The couple also cut a four-tier cake and grooved with their family and friends on famous songs.

For the Mehendi ceremony, both Ankita and Vicky choose floral and ivory colour outfits designed by Siddharth Bansal's. Describing Ankita's lehenga, Siddhartha's official Instagram read, "Ankita wears our “blooming tale” lehenga keeping the essence of the mood of the function and Ankita’s brief. The ensemble is intricately and painstakingly crafted by 15 hand Karigars, using crafts like dapka work, pita work and combinations of millions of sequins adorned with patch work. The journey of the outfit took 45 days from sketches to the actual ensemble. As the name suggests, the ensemble gives a fresh blooming feel to the bride as she is steps to the new journey of life with a big smile and joy in her heart."

On the other hand, Vicky wore pastel dhoti pants and kurta, which is styled with a draped dupatta.

Ankita shared the pics on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable" along with a red heart.

Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot on December 14, in presence of their family and industry friends.

