New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ankita Lokhande has been dating her beau Vicky Jain for quite a while now. The actress has hardly ever hidden her romantic relationships with fans and keeps updating reels and pics with Vicky every now and then on her Instagram handle.

Recently, the duo was present at a Diwali party where they were seen flaunting PDA. And now rumours have it that the 'it' couple of television is all set to tie the knot soon. Yes, you read that right! Being one of the most romantic pairs, they often make heads turn with their romantic gestures. According to a latest report from Times Of India, their wedding date has been finalised which is in December 12 to 14. The two are keeping it low by inviting only their close friends and family.

The report further stated that Ankita and Vicky's wedding invitations are being published and will be sent to their close ones soon.

The couple who has been together for three years recently celebrated their anniversary. Meanwhile, not long ago Ankita shared a glimpse of the duo on her Instagram video where the two are seen dressed up for the Diwali party 2021. She captioned the video saying, "Me and Mine".

Take a look at Ankita Lohande's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

On the other hand talking about marriage, Ankita had once told Bollywood Bubble in an interview, “Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan.”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande was in news last year after the death of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The two met on the sets of their TV serial Pavitra Rishta and dated for 6 years post that before parting ways.

On the work front, Ankita just featured in the sequel of Pavitra Rishta alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

So guys, how excited are you for the couple? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal