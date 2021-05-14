Ankita Lokhande also spoke about how good of a cook she is and how she keeps trying new things for her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Ankita Lokhande has been dating her boyfriend Vicky Jain since almost three years now and the duo even celebrated their anniversary last month.

And now the couple's fans have started questioning them on social media regarding their marriage plans. Recently, Ankita, who is quite open about her relationships and marriage spoke about her plans to get hitched. Yes, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress talked about Vicky and their future together. She said, "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan." She further added, "for me, love is the need. I need love everywhere, it’s like my food. I need to have love wherever I go whatever I do or whatever I choose, so love is my priority."

In the interview, Ankita also spoke about how good of a cook she is and how she keeps trying new things for her boyfriend. The actress said, "During the lockdown, I tried making gulab jamun for Vicky. But it got burnt and turned all black and Vicky ate it anyway."

Aww! Isn't it cute?

Well, we wish the couple get married soon.

Ankita Lokhande debuted in showbiz through her famous TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show was a hit and so was her pair with her then-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. After dating for almost 6 years the couple parted their ways and the actress even opened up about the same in an interview saying that she was not in a good state after their breakup.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year in June. He was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal