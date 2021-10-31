New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: THAT time of the year is on and so are the parties. Just like everyone B-townies are also celebrating the ongoing festive season with friends and families. Ever now and then people are posting stories and pics on their Instagram about the same.

Recently, actress Ankita Lokhande took to her official social media handle to share a series of pics and videos where she is seen at a Diwali party. Dressed in a maroon saree she was enjoying the bash with her friends, but what caught our attention is the video where Ankita and her beau Vicky Jain stole a kiss.

Yes, the duo were on the dance floor when they were grooving with each other and suddenly kissed. The video of their moment is being loved by fans while some are remembering her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram Story glimpse here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and recently did Pavitra Rishta 2 which is a sequel of the show Pavitra Rishta that starred Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from this, Ankita was also there in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.

On the other hand, the actress was in news last year after her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. Amidst all this, fans have been praising her true love and care for the late actor.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal