Ankita Lokhande marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Manikarnika in which she shared the screen space with Kangana Ranaut. She shot to fame with her role in the TV serial Pavitra Rishta.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Ankita Lokhande keeps sharing adorable pictures with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Instagram. From partying together to posing in functions, the duo keeps giving major couple goals on social media. Recently, Ankita shared a picture in which the duo was posing for the camera. Well, the picture has surely our heart.

She shared the picture with the caption, that read, "Precious. come soon okie." Looks like, she is missing her beau, Vicky. Talking about the loved up picture, the duo was looking adorable. Ankita donned an ice-blue coloured Saree and she paired it with chandbali jhumkas. On the other hand, Vicky was looking dapper in pastel pink kurta. In the picture, Vicky was looking in the camera and Ankita was showing off her back in the cute photo.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "He found colours to paint her when all she had was grey. More power to you and God bless you both."

Another user wrote, "Omg they are made for each other."

Yet another wrote, "Stay blessed.. stay happy. love you both."

The picture had garnered 130,804 likes, at the time of writing this article.

Well, this is not the first time when Ankita shared an adorable picture with Vicky. Earlier, she shared a picture with her beau on March 11, as they both were giving the pose while twinning in white attire. She shared the picture with the caption, that read, "We can only learn to LOVE by LOVING"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma