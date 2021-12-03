New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding festivities have begun, and the love birds are looking gorgeous in the Maharashtrian attire. The actress on Friday shared pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies.

In the image, the actress is looking breathtaking in a green saree paired with a pink blouse. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and green bangles, while her beau Vicky opted for a white kurta and pyjama. Taking to Instagram, Ankita dropped the pics and captioned it as, "Sacred" along with two red hearts.

Here have a look:

Vicky Jain also posted a series of pics and wrote a caption in Marathi, "I love us but picture abhi baaki hai mere dost #AnVikikahani"

Here have a look:

Ankita and Vicky have been dating for over three years and have been quite open about their love. Often they dropped loved socked pics of each other with hearty captions. Reportedly, they will tie the knot between December 12 and 14, 2021.

Earlier, Ankita hosted a bachelorette party for friends and industry pals in Goa. The actress looked gorgeous in a purple dress and even shared a series of pics and videos from the celebration.

As per a report in ETimes, a source close to the portal told, "The wedding invite has been shared with their loved ones. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on December 12, followed by their engagement in the evening. On December 13, the couple will have a Haldi ceremony and in the evening will be sangeet. The wedding will take place the next day in the morning and there will be a reception in the evening. Many celebrities will be performing at her marriage functions, the list is being finalized, and Badshah could be one of them.''

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv