Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were the most loved couple in the TV industry. They dated for almost 6 long years before they parted ways in 2016.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande is one of the active celebs on social media and keeps her fans on toes by sharing her stunning pictures and videos. Also, she often shares motivational thoughts on her Instagram story. On early Thursday, the Manikarna actress shared a cryptic post on 'goodbye', which indicates that it is for her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a post that reads, "It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later.” This post has come few weeks before the first death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

As soon as she dropped the post, fans could control their emotion and flooded her comment section with messages. One of the users wrote, "Exactly A year before...SSR posted his last post on Instagram... I hope u post that same story in ur insta". While other users dropped heart and sad face emoticons on her post.

Ankita and Sushant were the most loved couple in the TV industry. They dated for almost 6 long years before they parted ways in 2016. However, even after their breakup, the couple was said to have maintained a cordial relation with each other. On Wednesday, their show Pavitra Rishta clocked 12 years, and on the eve of this, she celebrated by cutting a cake with her Insta family. In the live session, she thanked SSR and revealed he will always be her favourite co-star.

"He had always taught me how to act. I was not an actor, and he was the one who used to teach me what is acting because since he was a senior and I was a junior. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star, and I was very fortunate to work with him," she said during a live session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Meanwhile, on June 14, it will be a year when Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly aboard, leaving his loved ones and fans in shock. The Chhichhore actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Central agencies, that is, NCB, CBI and ED are still investigating the case from all angles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv