Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About Her Birthday Plans With Vicky Jain, 'European Winters, Sunkissed Mornings...'

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande is celebrating her 38th birthday on Monday, that is, December 19, 2022. The actress recently got candid about her Birthday celebration plans, giving hints on how she is going to make her day special and happening.

During a conversation with IANS, Ankita Lokhande said that she is curently travelling with her husband Vicky Jain on her birthday. Ankita tied the knot with long-time beau Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021. They had a lavish three-day wedding. Recently, the duo celebrated one-year-anniversary of their wedding.

The Baagi 3 actress shared a video from their big day and wrote, "I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life. Happy 1st marriage anniversary to my one and only husband @jainvick."

Lokhande said, "European winters, sunkissed mornings with hot chocolate, my beau Vicky and lots of memories is what my birthday is looking like."

"I am excited for this trip as I have been planning this for a while. Celebrations had taken a back seat for the past two years due to Covid and I can't contain my excitement for this year's birthday," said the Manikarnika actress.

The 38-year-old further opened up about taking a break from her city life. "I am also looking forward to taking a break from city life, waking up to nature's beauty, spending some quality time with Vicky and so much more," said Ankita.

Ankita Lokhande is an Indian actress who became a household name after bagging a lead role in Balaji Telefilm's daily show, Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. She was one of the highest paid actresses in Television until she retired in 2018 to try her foot into films. It is pertinent to note that she also starred in Bollywood films like Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande will star in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' opposite Randeep Hooda. The film is all set to release in May 26, 2023.