New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Jain, has given her fans a major shock. Days after her marriage, the actress has injured her leg and is now seen wearing a plaster. A video of Ankita is doing rounds on social media, where she can be seen wearing a plaster on her leg.

The video was shared by Ankita’s friend Ashita Dhawan, where the actress can be seen wearing a plaster on her leg. However, the spirit of joy of the actress remains the same as she can be seen dancing on 'Pardesi Pardesi Jaana Nahi' from the movie Raja Hindustani despite having an injury on her leg. Sharing the video, Ashita captioned it as "Love your spirit, Mrs.Jain. Don’t kick start your year, Hop into it."

The post has so far garnered 98 thousand likes and more than four hundred comments. Fans have spammed the comment section of the post, as one wrote, "Get Well Soon Mrs Jain" another commented, "U have a self-power di get well soon di."

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashita Dhawan (@ashitadhawan)

On December 14, Ankita tied the knot with long-term boyfriend Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony. The actress shared various pictures of her wedding function on social media, which was loved by fans.

Two days back, Ankita took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her reception party. While the actress looked ethereal in a Sabyasachi saree red Banarsi saree, Vicky was seen wearing a Black Sherwani. What caught netizens attention is the striking similarity of Ankita Lokhande’s reception look with that of Anushka Sharma’s reception look.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

On the work front, Ankita is popularly known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta. The show also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Currently, the actress is working in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen