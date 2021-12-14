New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's a wedding fest out there! Television actress Ankita Lokhande and her beau, Vicky Jain are officially married now. They tied the knot on Tuesday, December 14, and their wedding festivities started 3 days earlier at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

Ever since the duo got hitched several photos of the ceremony and them are doing rounds on social media. Celebs and friends and family of the couple who attended the event also shared the pictures from the wedding ceremony of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

In the photos that are doing round on social media, Ankita can be seen wearing a golden lehenga. She has paired her bridal attire with matha Patti, Kaliras, heavy jewelry, and a nose ring and looked gorgeous than ever and what caught our attention was the sheer long veil that gave the regal touch to her entire outfit.

Actor Srishty Rode who is a close pal of Ankita Lokhande attended the whole wedding and took to her Instagram stories to announce that the couple is now married.

On the other hand, her now-husband, Vicky wore a white Sherwani with golden floral designs and a white turban with emerald broch on it. He looked handsome as he opted to use a sword with his attire.

Apart from her many television actors like Vishal Singh, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Jay Bhanushali and others attended the festivities of her Big fat Indian wedding.

Earlier, the couple had called off a red carpet event due to the changing regulations regarding Covid-19 in Mumbai. Ankita herself has shared many photos and videos of her pre-wedding festivities such as Mehendi, sangeet, and engagement on her official social media handle.

