New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India on February 6 witnessed a dark day as the nation lost its singing pride 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at Candy Breach Hospital in Mumbai. Swarkokila Lata Mangeshkar was aged 92 and had a career of almost 8 decades long.

As the legendary singer left us for her heavenly abode, the world is mourning her death. Following her demise, President of India, PM Modi, Big B, AR Rahman among others have paid their tribute to her. Many celebs and fans took their social media to pay last respects to the veteran singer.

Amid all this, Netizens are trolling Ankita Lokhande for being insensitive in these times and uploading a dance video. On Sunday morning, Ankita Lokhande posted a video of hers dancing on 'Bijlee Bijlee' in a car alongside her husband Vicky Jain.

She posted the video of hers in the midst of a flood of tribute to Lata Ji and fans went furious after watching the video and flooded her Instagram post and mocked her.

See the Post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

"Thoda Condolence dikha lo madam ye sab kal bhi kar skti ho," wrote one user meanwhile another wrote, " Have some shame.. When whole nation is mourning for Lata Di demise, your are posting videos of dancing and enjoying.. that too when you are from the same fraternity. A shameless woman who got the fame from the death of her Ex-boyfriend."

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last breath on Sunday morning due to prolonged illness. Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid-19 and later she was diagnosed with Pneumonia due to which she was admitted to the hospital for the last 29 days.

The legendary singer had received several awards in her career. She received national and international acclaim as a corollary of her unforgettable hits. In 2001, Lata Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. She was also the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as well as the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. The Officer of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian honour, arrived from overseas to commemorate the singer’s supreme legacy.

Posted By: Ashita Singh