Ankita Lokhande refuted claims made by Rhea Chakraborty, that Sushant felt claustrophobia in flight and took medicines to deal with it.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Thursday slammed the claims made by Rhea Chakraborty, that Sushant felt claustrophobia in flight and took medicines to deal with it.

Reacting to the claim, Ankita has shared a video of Sushant flying his Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator and wrote, “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it.”

The reaction from Ankita Lokhande came after Rhea Chakraborty, in an interview, spoke on her much talked Europe trip with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

During the interview, Rhea had said that the 34-year-old actor, who allegedly committed suicide, felt claustrophobia in flights and took medicines to deal with it.

In a video shared by Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen performing take-off functions in the flight simulator. It was one of Sushant’s dreams to get a flying license and he had bought the Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight in 2018, said reports.

Also, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti refuted the actress Rhea Chakraborty for doing public stunts and giving interviews for the sake of attention. She also alleged Rhea for poisoning the late actor and demanded her immediate arrest. Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh shared a video claiming that Rhea is murder and accused her of conspiring against his son.

Ankita Lokhande, who had been in a six-year-long relationship with the late actor, refuted many claims made by Rhea. Ankita Lokhnade seemed continuously supporting Sushant’s family and trying hard to get justice for the late actor.

Posted By: Srishti Goel