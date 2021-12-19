New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande recently got married to her beau Vicky Jain on December 14 at a grand wedding ceremony. After having a big fat wedding, the actress didn't jet off for her honeymoon, rather stayed back to celebrate her birthday with her family and friends. Yes, the actress has turned a year older today and had a mid-night celebration with her family and friends in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a glimpse of her cake cutting ceremony at midnight. In the videos and pics, the actress is seen donning a black colour tracksuit and breaking a dome-shaped cake that had 'Mrs Jain' written on it. In the video, actress' husband Vicky is standing by her side and happily singing 'happy birthday. Ankita's mother, TV actress Ashita Dhawan was also a part of her birthday celebrations.

Here have a look:

In several videos shared by her friends, the actress is seen dozing off on a couch after her midnight birthday celebrations.

Here have a look:

Not long after, Vicky also took to his Instagram handle and dropped a heartwarming post for his lady love on her birthday. Sharing an alluring picture, he wrote, "Happy b'day Mrs Jain" well, Ankita was quick to respond and wrote, "Thank you so much Mr.Jain."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Jain (@jainvick)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a lavish wedding at Grand Hyatt Hotel. The actress' mandap was designed in a temple structure with a waterfall in the background. The actress ditched the red traditional colour and adorned a sparkling golden ensemble on her D-Day designed by Manish Malhotra. For the reception, she chose a red saree paired with heavy jewellery. Many TV celebs attended her pre-wedding ceremonies, including Shraddha Arya, Amruta, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, Mrunal Thakur, Arti Singh and Asha Negi. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also attended her Sangeet ceremony and had great fun with the couple.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv