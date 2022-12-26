Ankit Gupta Says His Elimination From Bigg Boss 16 Was ‘Untimely' And 'Unfair’: ‘I Was Targeted By The Housemates’

Ankit Gupta, who was recently eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house, recently opened up about being ousted from the show. The popular television actor’s elimination left the audiences and his fans in shock as Ankit was evicted on the basis of a voting by the housemates.

Speaking about his untimely elimination, Ankit Gupta said in an interview that he felt had it been left to the audience based voting, he would have still been inside the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Gupta (@6_ankitgupta)

“I don’t think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house,” Ankit Gupta told Pinkvilla in an interview.

The actor, who rose to fame post his stint in the ColorsTV show ‘Udaariyaan’, added that he felt his exit from the show was too soon. “When I was inside the house, I was totally okay with getting eliminated but when I came out, I realised that I came out too soon, and could have stayed 3-4 more weeks in the Bigg Boss 16 house," Ankit Gupta was quoted as saying in his interview with Pinkvilla.

Ankit Gupta, who shares a close bond with co-contestant on the show Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on and off screen, said that he did not regret participating on the show. “I don’t regret participating in the show. In fact, I have understood a few things about people, their nature and to the extent they go for their personal gains. One more thing that I have observed is that people aren’t the same in real life, and might not react in the same way as they do in the house because of the cameras. Half of the times, the fights happened in the house to pull each other down," the actor added in his interview.