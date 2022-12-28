Ankit Gupta Says Bigg Boss 16 Makers Wanted Him And Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Play As A Couple: ‘It Was Not Possible’

One of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ most popular contestants, Ankit Gupta was recently evicted from the show based on the housemates voting. The actor, who shared a close bond with co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, recently spoke about their special bond.

Ankit Gupta revealed how the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ wanted him and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to play together ‘as a couple’. Speaking to News18, Ankit Gupta said, “They wanted us to play together, as a couple but it was not possible either for me or for Priyanka. We are good friends. Our bond is very special. It was not possible for us to present our bond as a love story for a game. Yes, we also feel that they wanted us to play as a couple which did not happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankit Gupta (@6_ankitgupta)

Ankit Gupta, who starred along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in ColorsTV show ‘Udaariyaan’. Speaking about their close bond, the actor added that the duo have been clearing the air for two years now that they are just close friends. “We have been justifying this. Now we just say that we have a great bond and if you want to think of something else and be happy, we want you to be happy,” the actor added in his interview.

The actor, who has been a heartthrob on television and enjoys a massive fan-following, also opened up about his marriage plans. Ankit Gupta added, “I feel that marriage is a man-made law and it is made for one’s own convenience. God has not said that one must marry. I don’t believe in this institution of marriage.”

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ankit Gupta has been signed on for another project by his ‘Udaariyaan’ showrunners Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. Though no confirmation has been made on the news, fans of the actor are definitely excited to watch him back on their television screens.