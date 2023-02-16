Ankit Gupta Reacts To MC Stan Winning Bigg Boss 16: 'It Just Proves You Have To Do Nothing If You Want To Win'

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 was held on Sunday night, with rapper MC Stan being declared the winner. Shiv Thakare was declared the runner up while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came in third. With MC Stan winning the show, a hashtag ‘undeserving winner MC Stan’ started trending on social media.

Ankit Gupta, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss as well as a close friend of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was recently asked to react on MC Stan winning Bigg Boss 16. In an interview with ETimes, the television actor said, "I would just say that for you to win the show you actually have to do nothing (Laughs)." The actor further added that he thinks it is not unfair of MC Stan winning the show as he won because of audience votes.

“People liked MC Stan due to which he got so many votes,” Ankit Gupta said in his interview. While commenting about his favorite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary losing the show, the ‘Junooniyat’ actor said, "It's not necessary that if our expectations did not get fulfilled then it is unfair. We had different expectations that’s it.”

Recently, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan was asked how he felt about being called an ‘undeserving’ winner. In an interview with a leading news outlet, the Pune-based rapper revealed that such things don’t matter to him. Speaking to Indian Express in an interview, MC Stan said “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama (I do not care). I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win."

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta will soon be seen in Colors TV’s new show Junooniyat, with Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Gautam Vig.