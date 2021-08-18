Helmed by three esteemed filmmakers, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary, Ankahi Kahaniya will unwind the love journeys of four different onscreen couples. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After films like Ajeeb Daastaans, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and more, Netflix has announced yet another anthology titled Ankahi Kahaniya. The film is based on love tales stars actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale and more.

Helmed by three esteemed filmmakers, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary, Ankahi Kahaniya will unwind the love journeys of four different stories. The film has been produced by RSVP Movies and is set to release on September 17.

Sharing the look of the film, Neflix took to its official social media handle and wrote, "@ashwinyiyertiwari, @abhishekchaubey & #SaketChaudhary la rahe hai teen Ankahi Kahaniya. Watch them explore love, relationships and belonging in the sapno ka sheher. Ankahi Kahaniya streaming only on Netflix from 17th September!"

Talking about her film, director Ashwiny told IANS, "With every story I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through."

She further added, "I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix belief and impact. "

Meanwhile, another director Abhishek Chaubey revealed that his story is of a city in the 1980's. He said, "And young love in the world of single screen theatres. When you're young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love's a sweet escape. And what's better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one's especially close to my heart. And I'm really excited for everyone to watch it!"

Speaking about the genre and storytelling the third filmmaker Saket Chaudhary told, "Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of 'Ankahi Kahaniya' thriving story theme."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal