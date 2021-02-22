Anita Hassanandani took to her social media account to share the 'explosive' video featuring her husband Rohit Reddy and new-born-son Aaravv. Take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: New mommy Anita Hassanandani is on cloud nine after welcoming her little bundle of joy, a baby boy named Aaravv. The actress who finally revealed the first look photo of her son through social media did it in a little hatke style and left everyone in splits. Yes, the TV star took to her Instagram handle and shared a funny video while flaunting a pregnant belly with a bomb painted on it. In the clip, she was seen with her husband Rohit Reddy who seem to put the bomb on fire and as it explodes, the trio: Anita, Rohit and Aaravv, pose together in the next frames.

While captioning the video, Anita wrote, "And our baby AARAVV has arrived 9/02/2021"

As soon as Anita dropped the 'bomb' everyone right from her fans to the industry people started pouring in their wishes after seeing their newborn's face for the first time.

TV actress Karisma Tanna wrote, "Yayyy congratulations" along with a heart emoji, while, Tannaz Irani wished her, "congratulations". Actress Mouni Roy also commented on Anita's pic with a lot of love.

Talking about Anita's little bundle of joy Aaravv, he was born on Feb 9 and his name was revealed by comedian, actress Bharti Singh. Both Anita and Rohit have also started Aaravv's Instagram page which however till now doesn't have any post.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in October last year. Anita shared a super cute video about her and hubby Rohit's togetherness where at the end she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Captioning the post she wrote, "Getting ready for Reddy."

Aww! isn't the video absolutely aww-dorable?

Well, what are your thoughts on Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy's funny and creative videos? Do let us know.

